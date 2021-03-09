All news

Edible Oils in MexicoResearch Report 2021

After seeing slow but stable retail volume growth for most of the review period, edible oils has seen a much stronger increase in 2020, along with higher current value growth. Retail sales observed higher growth as the measures taken to prevent in the spread of the virus, mainly in the first half of the year, meant that many people worked and studied from home. This meant more time at home to cook, and therefore an increase in the consumption of edible oils. In addition, some consumers stockpile…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More home cooking increases the retail growth rate, but foodservice suffers
Consumers favour familiar products with reasonable prices during the pandemic
Strong competition, with the launch of more premium products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slowdown in retail growth but a return to growth in foodservice
Soy and olive oil set to perform well due to price and health credentials respectively
Potential for changes in the competitive landscape
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

