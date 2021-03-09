All news

Edible Oils in SaudiResearch Report 2021

The packaged food industry in Saudi Arabia is drastically changing, especially after COVID-19, which is expected to continue to impact the country and consumer behaviour throughout 2020. As foodservice closures drive sales in retail, consumer stockpiling of non-perishable goods is also expected to drive a considerable surge in demand for edible oils in 2020. Consumers have been panic buying in Saudi Arabia through fears that they will be unable to visit shops and that the shops may run out of st…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Edible oils drastically affected by COVID-19 following foodservice closures and stockpiling
Olive oil to drive growth thanks to health benefits as healthy eating trends continue despite COVID-19
Trend for organic emerges in edible oils as new products enter from category leader and others
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Temporary halt in promotional activity will not last beyond the pandemic but higher tax will provide little relief for consumers in the coming years
Health and wellness trends drive expansion of edible oils as a wider range of options become available to customers
Economic instability will make consumers more price-conscious in the forecast period
