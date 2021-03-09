Edible Oils in ThailandResearch Report 2021

Edible oils has seen a strong increase in its retail volume growth rate in 2020. The government’s measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the first half of the year included the closure of non-essential outlets, including foodservice outlets, a curfew, and more working and schooling from home in order to limit social contact. This has driven retail demand for edible oils, as more people have had the time to cook at home and have not had the opportunity to eat outside of the home. Some stoc…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

As more cooking is done at home, retail volume sales rise strongly

Palm oil remains by far the most popular edible oil, despite price rises

Oryzanol is popular ingredient in new launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A rapid return to normal patterns of growth after a disruptive year

Healthier oils set to drive growth

More purchases of different oils for different purposes

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

