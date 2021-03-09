Edible Oils in the Czech RepublicResearch Report 2021

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic there is likely to be significant decline in foodservice volume of edible oils in the Czech Republic in 2020. Hotels closed down completely in the first half of the year and restaurants were only able to offer food to go. These takeaway and home delivery services mitigated some of the impact of the lockdown but sales nevertheless crumbled under pressure from the Czech government’s quarantine regime and consumers’ fears about meeting people in public and sprea…

Euromonitor International's Edible Oils in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Foodservice volume in edible oils plummets in 2020 as the impact of COVID-19 takes its toll

Olive oil records strong growth in health-conscious times, but sunflower oil continues to lead in retail current value terms thanks to lower unit pricing

GHN Assets as maintains its lead, but is challenged by private label products offering price-conscious consumers value for money

Private label will continue to benefit from its ability to offer quality products at affordable prices and further expansion within retail outlets

Coconut and other niche oils will gain share thanks to the growing health and wellness trend and greater media and in-store visibility

Olive oil is set to record the strongest growth in edible oils, while rapeseed and sunflower oils will struggle to compete in a saturated arena

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

