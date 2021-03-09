All news

Edible Oils in the NetherlandsResearch Report 2021

Retail sales of olive oil increased significantly in the Netherlands after the lockdown in the middle of March. This follows the trend observed in most staple packaged food items. As demand from restaurants and other foodservice outlets fell drastically, consumption shifted rapidly from out-of-home consumption to at-home consumption. In 2020 we anticipate an overall strong growth in olive oil consumption in retail current value terms.

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

