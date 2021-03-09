Feminine Hygiene Products Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The global feminine hygiene products market is projected to be valued at USD 31.51 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Feminine hygiene products are witnessing high demand due to increasing women population. According to the United Nations’ World Population report published in 2017, there were 7.5 billion people worldwide in the year, with 50.4% of the global population comprising men and 49.6% comprising women. Furthermore, the global population is estimated to grow by nearly 2 billion in the next 30 years, increasing from 7.7 billion presently to 9.7 billion by the year 2050.

Key Highlights of Report

In May 2020, Ontex made an announcement about the signing of an agreement with Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Limited about the acquisition of the feminine hygiene production facility in Rockingham County.

Rising demand for tampons is owing to the growing inclination amongst women, led by its improved comfort than sanitary pads. Furthermore, deploying tampons enable women to feel more active, without becoming concerned about the nit getting misplaced.

A dearth of basic cleanliness and hygiene was accountable for about 800,000 women deaths worldwide in 2019, making this the fifth most leading cause of mortality in women.

The feminine hygiene products market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period, due to presence of a large population. Several key players in the market have launched innovative products to suit the need for women’s hygiene. China, in terms of consumption, is the second-largest market for feminine hygiene products across the globe, after the U.S.

Key participants include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Ontex Group NV, Unicharm Corporation, Corman Spa, Hengan International Group Company Limited, the Procter & Gamble Company, Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Kao Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Sanitary Napkins

Panty Liners

Tampons

Menstrual Cups

Others

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Disposable

Reusable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

