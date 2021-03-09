Fiber Cement Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The Global Fiber Cement Market Size To Be Valued At USD 21.40 Billion By 2027. Surging demand for fiber cement in construction activities, prohibition on the usage of asbestos, and the durable nature of fiber cement are the key factors stimulating market trends. Fiber cement siding has a longer lifespan as compared to other traditional materials used in construction. The product is extensively used by home-owners and builders & contractors due to its superior physical properties.

In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Fiber Cement industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance. Our team has leveraged analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis to discern vital information about the leading market regions’ competitive scenario.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In the regional landscape, North America is expected to dominate the global fiber cement market share over the analysis period. The prohibition on the usage of asbestos material for construction applications is fuelling the regional industry growth.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to register the fastest growth rate over the projected timeframe on account of rapid urbanization, industrialization, favorable government schemes for residential construction, and high investments in the construction sector. Emerging economies like China and India in the Asia Pacific region will be contributing significantly to the fiber cement market revenue share in the analysis period.

Companies profiled in the global fiber cement market include CSR Limited, James Hardie Industries Plc., Etex Group NV, Toray Corporation, Alpha Roofing Industries LLC, Shandong Cement, Nichiha Corporation, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Swiss Pearl, and Cembrit Holding A/S, among others.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Fiber Cement Market based on application, material, end-user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Flooring Siding Wall Partitions Molding & Trim Roofing

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Cellulosic Fiber Portland Cement Silica

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Residential Non-residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) North America S. Canada Europe Russia K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Israel Rest of MEA



