Fiberglass Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global Fiberglass market is projected to account for a significantly high revenue share over the forecast timeline. The growth of this market is primarily accredited to the extensive usage of Fiberglass in the construction and aerospace industries, increasing demand in the automotive industry for manufacturing automobile components, and numerous advantages offered by the material over traditional materials like aluminum and steel.
Widespread use of Fiberglass composites across various other industries, including chemical, oil & gas, petrochemical, pulp & paper, mining, waste & wastewater treatment, food processing, and metal processing industries, is an indispensable factor contributing to the global market growth. Fiberglass finds profound usage in the production of wind turbine blades and various other structural components.
Hence, the surging adoption of renewable energy resources and increasing wind turbine installations worldwide are pushing the growth of the global Fiberglass market. However, specific issues related to glass wool recycling and the complex process of Fiberglass production pose significant threats to the market growth.
The leading industry participants include Nippon Electric Glass Co., LTD., China Jushi Co., Ltd., Johns Manville Corp., Owens Corning, Binani 3B – The Fibreglass Company, Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., TAISHAN FIBERGLASS INC. (CTG), PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., AGY Holding Corp., and Knauf Insulation.
By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Glass Wool
- Roving
- Yarn
- Chopped Strands
- Others
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Insulation
- Composites
By End-use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Wind Energy
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Aerospace
Fiberglass Market share:
The report discovers market’s total sale that is generated by a particular firm over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Fiberglass industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the Fiberglass market
Global Fiberglass Market – Table of Contents:
- Market Summary:
- Product Outlook:
- Production, by product type
- Revenue, by product type
- Price, by product type
- Application Outlook:
- Consumption, by application
- Market Share, by application
- Geographical Breakdown:
- Production, by region
- Revenue, by region
- Consumption, by region
- Manufacturers’ Overview:
- Production Locations and Areas Served
- Product Launch, Application, and Specification
- Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price, and Gross Margin
- Key Businesses
Regional Outlook:
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Fiberglass market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
