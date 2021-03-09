Flame Retardant Plastics Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The flame retardant plastics market is expected to be valued at USD 61.87 billion in 2027 from USD 45.73 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 3.8% through the forecast period, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. High demand due to increasing demand from the aerospace and defence sectors is observed in the flame retardant plastics market. Increased flight hours require enhanced safety measurements for on-flight passengers, crew, and valuables to be carried out. Aircraft fire hazards are a leading cause of aircraft accidents and may be prevented by the deployment of a suitable plastic flame retardant in the design and production of aircraft and interior furnishings. In addition, the use of plastic that is flame retardant makes the aircraft lightweight and reduces fuel consumption, thus improving the mileage.

The report offers a panoramic view of the flame retardant plastics market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/382

Key Highlights From The Report

Polymaker, a company engaged in advanced additive manufacturing materials, entered into a partnership with Covestro AG in October 2019 for the introduction of three innovative additive manufacturing materials based on multipurpose polycarbonate for several industrial applications.

Due to the increasing use of flame retardant plastics in the aerospace and automotive sectors, Europe contributed to the second largest market share in 2019. This is also due to the increase in the number of construction projects in Eastern Europe. In addition, stringent legislative regulations for the use of environmentally friendly flame retardant materials are responsible for the region’s market growth.

Key participants include Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG, Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Showa Denko AA, and HEXION Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global flame retardant plastic market on the basis of polymer type, polymer group, application, and region:

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polyvinyl Chloride Polyolefin Polyurethane Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Polycarbonate Epoxy Polyester Others

Polymer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Thermoset Thermoplastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace &Defense Electrical & Electronics Wire & Cable Pipe & Tank Transportation Building & Construction Marine Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/382

Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2.Executive Summary

Chapter 3.Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5.Regional Analysis

Chapter 6.Product Segmentation

Chapter 7.Application Spectrum

Chapter 8. End-user Landscape

Chapter 9.Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Appendix

For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flame-retardant-plastics-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.

Related Reports:

Industrial Nitrogen Market Size

Cast Elastomers Market Trends

Industry 4.0 Market Share

Urgent Care Apps Market Growth

Smart Nanomaterials Market Analysis

Veterinary Vaccines Opportunities

Ozone Generator Industry Supply Chain Market Key Players

Tea Extracts Market Demand

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs