GERD Drugs and Devices Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The GERD Drugs and Devices market is expected to be valued at USD 6.14 billion in 2027 from USD 5.10 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of2.3% through the forecast period, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.The market for medicines and devices for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease is expected to grow due to an increase in the incidence of, among others, acidic taste in the mouth, heartburn, dry cough, hoarseness, and asthma. Different medications, devices, and surgeries consist of GERD drugs and devices.

Furthermore, the report offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants with deep insights into entry-level barriers and also offers business investment ideas to the established companies. The report overall is an all-inclusive document that offers fruitful insights into all the key factors of the GERD Drugs and Devices industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

Sandoz Inc. announced in November 2020 that it had shipped pantoprazole sodium to supply Civica Rx with 40 mg for injection in hospitals. It is part of a multi-year collaboration with several other pipeline medications to reduce supply shortages.

The largest share was held by North America, with the major revenue share being contributed by the U.S. The rise in the region’s geriatric population, which is vulnerable to acid reflux and heartburn development, will drive demand for the market for gastroesophageal reflux disease drugs and devices.

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & CO., Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global GERD Drugs and Devices Market on the basis of route of administration, drug type, device type, and region:

Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Parenteral

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) H2 Receptor Antagonist Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs) Antacids

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) MUSE –Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler LINX Management System Stretta Therapy Bravo Reflux Testing System Digitrapper reflux testing system Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East &Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



