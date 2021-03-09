All news

Global Adcock Ingram Ltd in Consumer Health Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Adcock Ingram Ltd in Consumer Health (South Africa)

Adcock Ingram announced a new strategic direction in late-2015, following two years of restructuring, with this set to continue into the forecast period. The company will continue to focus on catering to changing consumer needs via innovation and acquisition, with strong research and development investment set to continue. The company also plans to focus on enhancing the efficacy of its products and on strong customer relationships, with ongoing heavy investment in marketing for its consumer hea…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

