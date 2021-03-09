All news

Global Adult Mouth Care Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Adult Mouth Care in South Africa

Adult mouth care is benefiting from a growing focus on oral health in South Africa, with this in turn being supported by government initiatives such as the annual National Oral Health Month in September each year. There is a particular focus on educating consumers about gum disease, with official statistics suggesting that 90% of South Africans suffer from this ailment at some point in their life. This is resulting in a growing number of consumers opting for adult mouth care as they seek to trea…

Euromonitor International’s Adult Mouth Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2011-2015, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Adult Mouth Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

Table Of Content :

ADULT MOUTH CARE (SOUTH AFRICA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Adcock Ingram Ltd: Key Facts

Summary 2 Adcock Ingram Ltd: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Adcock Ingram Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

….continued

 

 

