Global Airlines Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Border closures and other pandemic-related restrictions on air travel imposed in the early months of 2020 significantly affected the value sales performance of scheduled airlines, carriers which in many instances were already facing substantial financial challenges and, in some cases, liquidation. Indeed, even as restrictions are relaxed as 2020 progresses, recovery continues to be very slow, with scheduled airlines—the largest segment amongst airlines in South Africa—still enduring grounded fle…

Euromonitor International’s Airlines in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Airlines Offline, Airlines Online, Charter, Low Cost Carriers, Scheduled Airlines.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Airlines market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Airlines in South Africa
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Scheduled airlines set to post substantial losses in 2020 due to COVID-19-related restrictions
Low-cost carriers also struggle in 2020 but declines are expected to be less severe
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Challenges remain for scheduled airlines over forecast period
Emphasis on domestic travel set to boost recovery of low-cost air carriers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Airlines Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Airlines Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Airlines: Passengers Carried 2015-2020
Table 4 Airlines NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 Charter Airlines Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 6 Low Cost Carriers Airlines Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 7 Scheduled Airlines Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 8 Forecast Airlines Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Airlines Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on travel
COVID-19 country impact
Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels
Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries
What next for travel?
CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025
CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Annual Leave: Volume 2015-2020
Table 11 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 12 Seasonality: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 13 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 14 Other Transport Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Activities and Experiences: Value 2015-2020
Table 19 Forecast Activities and Experiences: Value 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

