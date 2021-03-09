All news

Global Analgesics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

After seeing solid retail current value growth in 2019, analgesics is expected to see an even stronger increase in 2020, with current value growth expected to double. The COVID-19 pandemic is set to create a spike in demand for analgesics, with higher sales related to consumers stockpiling, and less to the treatment of ailments. In fact, analgesics were amongst the most purchased items in the early stages of the virus in the country, in February and early March, due to consumers’ belief that suc…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593837-analgesics-in-bolivia

 

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Analgesics in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling in early 2020 leads to healthy value growth

Leading players benefit from upturn in analgesic value sales due to COVID-19

Ibuprofen continues decline as not recommended for treatment of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Analgesics sales normalise to pre COVID-19 levels by 2022

Companies focus on aggressive marketing in response to strong competition

Wide product offering and negotiating power key to strong growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

