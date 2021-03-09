All news

Global Analgesics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

After seeing strong growth in 2019, analgesics is expected to see an even stronger performance in 2020 overall. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a surge in demand for analgesics in Guatemala that is set to continue throughout the rest of the year. Demand has been generated by both consumers infected with the virus and thus turning to OTC remedies to relieve symptoms, and consumers afraid of a future shortage and therefore stockpiling. India, which is the largest supplier of both ingredients a…

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Analgesics in Guatemala

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Analgesics benefits from restricted exports that led to stockpiling

Small prices difference allows leading player Bayer to compete with generics

Acetaminophen the preferred OTC to relieve COVID-19 symptoms

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowed growth rates expected post lockdown as the pandemic eases

Consumers likely to favour effectiveness over cost

Self-medication will contribute to steady growth over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

All news

