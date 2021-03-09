Global Analgesics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Sweden is set to boost value growth in analgesics in 2020, with a predicted growth of 4% for the year, compared to the recorded growth of 2% for 2019. A spike in sales was seen during March and April, when consumers stockpiled analgesics, fearing that the virus would lead to supply shortages, while consumers wanted to ensure they would have enough for personal use if they contracted the virus. Many consumers were also worried that restrictions on the availability of a…

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Analgesics in Sweden

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to stockpiling of analgesics, with acetaminophen and ibuprofen facing shortages in some stores

Stock shortages of well-known brands provide opportunities for generic options

Alvedon retains its leadership, whereas sales in e-commerce boom, as consumers appreciate the online channel during the outbreak of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Following heightened sales due to COVID-19, value growth declines in 2021, while ibuprofen struggles to recover

COVID-19 boosts sales through e-commerce, as the popularity of online pharmacies increases across the forecast period

Opportunity for generics to continue driving growth, benefiting from an uplift in sales during the initial outbreak of COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

