Global Analgesics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Due to initial concern that anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen and aspirin may worsen COVID-19 symptoms, in 2020 the World Health Organization initially recommended against the use of these anti-inflammatory drugs. However, it changed its position several days later and no longer recommends against ibuprofen or other anti-inflammatory drugs, including aspirin. Therefore, increases in aspirin sales have been evident since Q2, as more Turks look to counter the effects of COVID-19 such as fe…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593843-analgesics-in-turkey
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pharmaceutical-fastening-and-assembly-equipment-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenation-ecmo-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-change-management-system-management-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fiber-reinforced-concrete-frc-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Content:
Analgesics in Turkey
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Aspirin sales improving as consumers look to remedy COVID-19 symptoms
Social distancing disrupts rising sports activity and thus hinders painkiller sales
Bayer strengthens its share during pandemic headwinds
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sporting trend and modern urban life to lead demand for analgesics
Health professionals key to sales
Topical analgesics/anaesthetics to receive more innovation
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……Continuned
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/