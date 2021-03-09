All news

Global Aspen Pharmacare (Pty) Ltd in Consumer Health Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Aspen Pharmacare (Pty) Ltd in Consumer Health (South Africa)

Aspen Pharmacare’s main focus is expected to be on prescription medicines and milk formula in the forecast period. The company is however likely to continue to support growth in consumer health by investing in affordable and efficacious products in line with changing consumer demands. The company may however opt to divest less profitable or lower growth areas within consumer health in the forecast period, as it continues to shape its range for maximum profit and sales growth.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

