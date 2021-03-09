Global Baked Goods in Germany Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The steady decline in retail baked goods volume sales apparent until 2019 has been temporarily reversed in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 crisis, which is reflected by the recovery of the largest category, bread. This is largely the result of the sharp decrease in footfall at foodservice outlets, which were closed between 23 March and mid-May, leading to increased retail purchases for home consumption.

Euromonitor International's Baked Goods in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Baked Goods in Germany

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Baked goods returns to retail sales growth as foodservice closes

Trends are against unpackaged leavened bread in Germany

Golden Toast ticks lots of consumer boxes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Baked goods sales predicted to normalise from 2022

Frozen baked goods buoyed by premiumisation and convenience

Diet-conscious Germans to limit cake potential

CATEGORY DATA

….….continued

