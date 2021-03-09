All news

Global Baked Goods in Saudi Arabia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Although overall retail volume sales in baked goods are only expected to demonstrate a small growth, changing buying habits are expected to have a more drastic effect on the shape of baked goods in 2020. Whereas frozen baked goods were demonstrating the fastest growth at the end of the review period, the closure of foodservice outlets and an increase in home cooking means that dessert mixes is expected to lead retail volume growth in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Baked Goods in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Baked goods affected by consumer lifestyle changes during COVID-19 pandemic

E-commerce boosted by home seclusion as consumers avoid crowded shops

Modern grocery retailers continues to grow as COVID-19 fears push consumers away from artisanal sellers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

VAT increase and lingering effects of COVID-19 to shape sales in the coming years

Financial uncertainty to drive growth of private label

Health and wellness trends prompt consumers to opt for whole-wheat

….….continued

All news

