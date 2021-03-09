Global Breakfast Cereals in Serbia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Breakfast cereals are predominantly sold and purchased in supermarkets in Serbia, which are expected to increase their value share in the category in 2020 once again. In Serbia, the traditional shopping option of independent small grocers will remain popular in 2020 but is expected to lose some value share in 2020 due to the modernisation of retailing and the growing presence of supermarkets.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Breakfast Cereals in Serbia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Breakfast cereals mostly sold in supermarkets as independent small grocers decline
Vitalia Nikola doo expands its product range with frosted flakes and flavoured muesli
Private label strengthens presence in breakfast cereals
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Breakfast cereals to grow in popularity as quick and convenient meal solution
Children’s breakfast cereals to demonstrate stable growth as product area matures
Hot cereals to grow from low base but is yet to pick up in Serbia
