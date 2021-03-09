Global Butter and Margarine Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Butter and Margarine in Bulgaria
Consumers were more careful regarding their purchases in 2017 and attempted to find substitutes of the products that they believe were not healthy enough for their families. Sales of margarine, once regarded as a healthier alternative to butter, were in long-term decline. Concerns over trans fats have led many brands to remove the hydrogenated fats from their products.
Euromonitor International’s Butter and Margarine in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Margarine market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table Of Content :
BUTTER AND MARGARINE IN BULGARIA
Euromonitor International
December 2017
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Margarine: % Value 2013-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Margarine: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Margarine by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Bella Bulgaria Ad in Packaged Food (bulgaria)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Bella Bulgaria AD: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Bella Bulgaria AD: Competitive Position 2017
Billa Bulgaria Eood in Packaged Food (bulgaria)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 3 Billa Bulgaria EOOD: Key Facts
Summary 4 Billa Bulgaria EOOD: Operational Indicators 2015-2017
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 5 Billa Bulgaria EOOD: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 6 Billa Bulgaria EOOD: Competitive Position 2017
Dimitar Madjarov Eood in Packaged Food (bulgaria)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 7 Dimitar Madjarov EOOD: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 8 Dimitar Madjarov EOOD: Competitive Position 2017
Obedinena Mlechna Kompania Ad in Packaged Food (bulgaria)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 9 Obedinena Mlechna Kompania AD: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 10 Obedinena Mlecha Kompania AD: Competitive Position 2017
Executive Summary
Consumer Expectations in Terms of Packaged Food Quality Continue To Rise
Retailers Add Higher Quality Options To Their Private Label Portfolios
Leading Modern Grocery Retailers Expand Following Bankruptcy of Competitors
Packaged Food Quality Standards Improve As Modern Grocery Retailers Gain Ground
Retailers Will Continue To Expand Private Label Packaged Food Lines
Key Trends and Developments
Drugstores/parapharmacies Emerges As A New Distribution Channel in Packaged Food
Modern Grocery Retailers Increase Advertising Budgets
Leading Retailers Develop Private Label Organic Packaged Food Lines
Leading Retailers Invest in Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives
Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments
Headlines
Trends: Sales To Foodservice
Trends: Consumer Foodservice
Prospects
Category Data
Table 12 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 13 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 14 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 15 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Market Data
Table 16 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 17 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 18 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 19 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 20 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2014-2017
Table 23 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 24 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 25 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 26 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 11 Research Sources
….continued
