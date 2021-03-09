Global Butter and Margarine Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Butter and Margarine in Bulgaria

Consumers were more careful regarding their purchases in 2017 and attempted to find substitutes of the products that they believe were not healthy enough for their families. Sales of margarine, once regarded as a healthier alternative to butter, were in long-term decline. Concerns over trans fats have led many brands to remove the hydrogenated fats from their products.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3106888-natura-cosmeticos-sa-in-beauty-and-personal-care-world

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Margarine in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-transmission-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-18

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medium-commercial-vehicle-market-2021-key-players-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/car-rental-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-27

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Margarine market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-relay-network-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content :

BUTTER AND MARGARINE IN BULGARIA

Euromonitor International

December 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Margarine: % Value 2013-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Margarine: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Margarine by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Margarine by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Bella Bulgaria Ad in Packaged Food (bulgaria)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Bella Bulgaria AD: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Bella Bulgaria AD: Competitive Position 2017

Billa Bulgaria Eood in Packaged Food (bulgaria)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 3 Billa Bulgaria EOOD: Key Facts

Summary 4 Billa Bulgaria EOOD: Operational Indicators 2015-2017

Internet Strategy

Private Label

Summary 5 Billa Bulgaria EOOD: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 6 Billa Bulgaria EOOD: Competitive Position 2017

Dimitar Madjarov Eood in Packaged Food (bulgaria)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 7 Dimitar Madjarov EOOD: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 8 Dimitar Madjarov EOOD: Competitive Position 2017

Obedinena Mlechna Kompania Ad in Packaged Food (bulgaria)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 9 Obedinena Mlechna Kompania AD: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 10 Obedinena Mlecha Kompania AD: Competitive Position 2017

Executive Summary

Consumer Expectations in Terms of Packaged Food Quality Continue To Rise

Retailers Add Higher Quality Options To Their Private Label Portfolios

Leading Modern Grocery Retailers Expand Following Bankruptcy of Competitors

Packaged Food Quality Standards Improve As Modern Grocery Retailers Gain Ground

Retailers Will Continue To Expand Private Label Packaged Food Lines

Key Trends and Developments

Drugstores/parapharmacies Emerges As A New Distribution Channel in Packaged Food

Modern Grocery Retailers Increase Advertising Budgets

Leading Retailers Develop Private Label Organic Packaged Food Lines

Leading Retailers Invest in Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments

Headlines

Trends: Sales To Foodservice

Trends: Consumer Foodservice

Prospects

Category Data

Table 12 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 13 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 14 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 15 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Market Data

Table 16 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 20 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2014-2017

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 24 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 25 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 11 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105