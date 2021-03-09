Global Charge Cards in the Czech Republic Market Research Report 2020-2026

of 2020. The main reason for this was the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the use of commercial fleet cards, the most common type of charge cards in circulation in the Czech Republic. The interruptions to commercial activities seen in the Czech Republic due to COVID-19 during 2020 and the restrictions placed on the movement of the Czech population for much of the year led to substantially re…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052319-charge-cards-in-the-czech-republic

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flavored-syrups-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-clinical-trials-of-drugs-and-vaccines-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-kiwi-preserves-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-non-dispersive-infrared-ndir-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 put a huge dent in the use of commercial charge cards

Charge cards remains a relatively small niche not in competition with credit cards

Issuing of chip and pin cards supports growth in the number of cards in circulation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return of international travel set to be crucial to the recovery of charge cards

Lack of demand, low profitability make the return of personal charge cards unlikely

Personal charge cards likely to remain unappealing for the majority of Czechs

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 2 Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 3 Charge Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Charge Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Commercial Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 6 Commercial Charge Cards Transactions 2015-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105