Global Charge Cards Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Charge cards had not established a presence in the Japanese market by the end of the review period. The potential development of this card type is hindered by the fact that consumers perceive credit cards to offer greater convenience and flexibility. Moreover, credit cards are still emerging strongly and taking transaction share from cash, providing little incentive for the introduction of charge cards. With credit cards expected to continue to grow, card issuers are unlikely to shift their atte…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593853-charge-cards-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Charge Card Transactions in Japan report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-soa-application-middleware-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-slc-nand-flash-memory-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-alfalfa-hay-pellets-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stevia-extract-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Charge Cards in Japan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

2020 IMPACT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Declining transactions value for credit cards in 2020, with only debit cards seeing positive growth

Government cashless payments scheme helps drive point-of-sale adoption of non-cash payment technology

Loyalty programmes and reward schemes remain popular among Japanese consumers

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105