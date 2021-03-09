All news

Global Clicks Group Ltd in Consumer Health Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Clicks Group Ltd in Consumer Health (South Africa)

Clicks Group is expected to strengthen its leading position within drugstores/parapharmacies and pharmaceutical wholesaling in South Africa in the forecast period. The company is expected to continue to focus on broadening its range of private label and exclusive branded products, with a particular focus on consumer health, beauty and personal care and homewares. The company is also expected to expand its store network by acquiring independent drugstores/parapharmacies and converting these into…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

