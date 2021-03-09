All news

Global Coin SpA, Gruppo in Luxury Goods Industry By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Coin SpA, Gruppo in Luxury Goods (Italy)

Coin is expected to continue to focus on optimising its store network in the forecast period. The company is expected to increasingly focus on luxury department stores, with a focus on large central locations that are likely to appeal to tourists. This could well result in further reduction in its Coin chain in the forecast period, with the company likely to close outlets that are not in such strategic locations or to convert them to OVS outlets. There could however be further store openings for…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table Of Content :

COIN SPA, GRUPPO IN LUXURY GOODS (ITALY)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Coin SpA, Gruppo: Key Facts

Summary 2 Coin SpA, Gruppo: Operational Indicators

Company Background

Internet Strategy

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Coin SpA, Gruppo: Competitive Position 2016

….continued

 

 

