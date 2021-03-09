All news

Global Consumer Health in Estonia Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Consumer Health in Estonia Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Consumer health is expected to see moderate current value growth in 2020, partially benefitting from the COVID-19 health crisis.

The virus created changes in purchasing habits for many consumers who feared falling ill. This led to stockpiling analgesics at the start of the outbreak and generally increased demand of immunity boosting products such as those within vitamins and dietary supplements. In particular there was a drastic increase in the sales of garlic as this is believed to be a very ef…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

