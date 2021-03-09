All news

Global Consumer Health in Pakistan Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Consumer Health in Pakistan Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Consumer health is expected to see higher current value growth in 2020 than was seen the previous year. One of the factors driving growth in this year is COVID-19. As news about the virus emerged and the country went into lockdown, consumers began panic-buying in March, stockpiling certain consumer health products, such as analgesics, cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies, immunity-boosting vitamins and dietary supplements, for fear of shortages.

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Consumer Health in Pakistan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

….….continued

