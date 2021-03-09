Global Consumer Health in Sweden Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

The outbreak of COVID-19 is not expected to increase growth in 2020, with value growth of 2% predicted for the year, compared to value growth of 4% recorded in 2019. Unlike other countries, Sweden did not go into a full lockdown during Q1 and Q2, and this had some impact on the level of stockpiling that took place, which was mainly seen in adult analgesics and cough remedies.

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to stockpiling of analgesics, with acetaminophen and ibuprofen facing shortages in some stores

Stock shortages of well-known brands provide opportunities for generic options

Alvedon retains its leadership, whereas sales in e-commerce boom, as consumers appreciate the online channel during the outbreak of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Following heightened sales due to COVID-19, value growth declines in 2021, while ibuprofen struggles to recover

COVID-19 boosts sales through e-commerce, as the popularity of online pharmacies increases across the forecast period

Opportunity for generics to continue driving growth, benefiting from an uplift in sales during the initial outbreak of COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cough remedies and decongestants drive sales; however, frequent advice regarding their ineffectiveness against the COVID-19 virus, stifles growth

Medicated confectionery leads sales and improves value growth, as consumers stockpile durable goods

Leading brand Läkerol continues to lose share as the outbreak of COVID-19 boosts sales for nasal spray players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stable growth is predicted for the forecast period, driven by antihistamines/allergy remedies and pharyngeal preparations

Pharyngeal preparations set to drive the bulk of value growth across the forecast period, gaining share from medicated confectionery

Increasing incidence of allergies supports the demand for antihistamines/allergy remedies, while cough remedies record stifled growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The outbreak of COVID-19 reduces travel, leading to a value decline in both diarrhoeal remedies and motion sickness remedies

Restrictions on ranitidine increase sales of IBS treatments and proton pump inhibitors

Meda retains leadership while competitors market themselves as IBS treatments to boost sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth increases from 2021 as motion sickness remedies and diarrhoeal remedies recover

Probiotic supplements and the rising health and wellness trends stifle growth across the forecast period

The switch from OTC to BTC for loperamide will shape the diarrhoeal remedies landscape over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 25 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to a decline in sales for antiparasitics/lice (head and body) treatments as social distancing impacts the spread of these conditions

Environmental factors lead to a decline in growth for 2020, as the mild winter reduces growth for dermatologicals

Trimb Healthcare retains its lead, while premium skincare brands become a growing threat to sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Following a decline in 2020, growth is set to recover over the forecast period, driven by antiparasitics/lice (head and body) treatments and medicated shampoos

Growth for antipruritics recovers from 2021, supported by increasing cases of atopic eczema in Sweden

Lower growth for nappy (diaper) rash treatments as parents look to natural remedies and organic products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 31 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 encourages more smokers to quit the habit, leading to an increase in sales of NRT smoking cessation aids

