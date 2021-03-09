Global Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

The fast-spreading COVID-19 virus has dampened economic prospects for 2020. Consumer confidence has been directly hit in Q2 as a result of the first case of COVID-19 being seen at the end of Q1 (11 March), leading to consumers increasingly opting for cheaper Consumer Health brands and generics. As well as rises in raw material prices, there have been disruptions in logistics services for transporting the raw materials from abroad given movement restrictions in place to help slow the virus spread…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Consumer Health in Turkey
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Smaller players gaining ground on leaders as price-competitiveness increases
Regulations prevent stronger retailing shift to e-commerce in 2020
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Aspirin sales improving as consumers look to remedy COVID-19 symptoms
Social distancing disrupts rising sports activity and thus hinders painkiller sales
Bayer strengthens its share during pandemic headwinds
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sporting trend and modern urban life to lead demand for analgesics
Health professionals key to sales
Topical analgesics/anaesthetics to receive more innovation
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Many consumers treat their COVID-19 symptoms with the products
Pandemic adds to already rapidly growing demand
Brand breadth and strength keep Abdi Ibrahim at the top
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Nasal sprays to help keep sales invigorated
Allergies and snoring problems are on the rise
Local representation to strengthen within the category but challenges persist
CATEGORY DATA
Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for digestive remedies remains strong as COVID-19 fears take their toll
Lifestyle trends and religious periods promote demand for digestive remedies
Bayer dominates sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Return to regular working and living patterns will normalise category demand
Paediatric products to strengthen their position
Value growth will be limited by prescription and packaged food sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stress from lockdown gives rise to skin conditions, promoting product demand
Child-related dermatologicals are seeing greater sales
Smaller players gaining ground in fragmented competitive landscape
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Post-2020 demand to remain robust for dermatologicals
Online marketing attracting new consumers to paediatric dermatologicals
More innovative and user-friendly products expected
CATEGORY DATA
Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More smokers look to kick their habit into touch because of COVID-19
Consumers stick to gum
Nicorette is gaining ground with its stronger nicotine content
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic contraction to add to category’s strong potential
Sales growth to again be tempered by Rx channel and e-cigarettes
No sign of local players emerging
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 36 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 37 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 38 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 39 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 41 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 42 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More Turks losing sleep since the pandemic began
Poor lifestyle habits and general rise in stress levels support sales growth
Sandoz maintains its lead with a more natural positioning
