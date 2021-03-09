Global Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

The fast-spreading COVID-19 virus has dampened economic prospects for 2020. Consumer confidence has been directly hit in Q2 as a result of the first case of COVID-19 being seen at the end of Q1 (11 March), leading to consumers increasingly opting for cheaper Consumer Health brands and generics. As well as rises in raw material prices, there have been disruptions in logistics services for transporting the raw materials from abroad given movement restrictions in place to help slow the virus spread…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593932-consumer-health-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-forensic-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-united-states-pillow-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2039-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-functional-protein-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sanitary-stainless-steel-manhole-covers-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Consumer Health in Turkey

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Smaller players gaining ground on leaders as price-competitiveness increases

Regulations prevent stronger retailing shift to e-commerce in 2020

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Aspirin sales improving as consumers look to remedy COVID-19 symptoms

Social distancing disrupts rising sports activity and thus hinders painkiller sales

Bayer strengthens its share during pandemic headwinds

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sporting trend and modern urban life to lead demand for analgesics

Health professionals key to sales

Topical analgesics/anaesthetics to receive more innovation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Many consumers treat their COVID-19 symptoms with the products

Pandemic adds to already rapidly growing demand

Brand breadth and strength keep Abdi Ibrahim at the top

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Nasal sprays to help keep sales invigorated

Allergies and snoring problems are on the rise

Local representation to strengthen within the category but challenges persist

CATEGORY DATA

Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for digestive remedies remains strong as COVID-19 fears take their toll

Lifestyle trends and religious periods promote demand for digestive remedies

Bayer dominates sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to regular working and living patterns will normalise category demand

Paediatric products to strengthen their position

Value growth will be limited by prescription and packaged food sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stress from lockdown gives rise to skin conditions, promoting product demand

Child-related dermatologicals are seeing greater sales

Smaller players gaining ground in fragmented competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post-2020 demand to remain robust for dermatologicals

Online marketing attracting new consumers to paediatric dermatologicals

More innovative and user-friendly products expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More smokers look to kick their habit into touch because of COVID-19

Consumers stick to gum

Nicorette is gaining ground with its stronger nicotine content

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic contraction to add to category’s strong potential

Sales growth to again be tempered by Rx channel and e-cigarettes

No sign of local players emerging

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 36 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 37 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 38 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 39 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 41 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More Turks losing sleep since the pandemic began

Poor lifestyle habits and general rise in stress levels support sales growth

Sandoz maintains its lead with a more natural positioning

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105