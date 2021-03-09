Global Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The categories expected to see the biggest surge in demand in 2020 because of COVID-19 include products aimed at supporting consumers’ immune systems, such as vitamins, dietary supplements, and herbal/traditional products. These categories experienced significant stockpiling as consumers panic bought products to ensure the health of their immune systems. Paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements is also expected to see significant growth in 2020 as parents fear for their children’s health. In…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to surge in demand for analgesics in 2020 as consumers stockpile essential products

Regulation adaptations and switches drive changes to Sanofi strategy

Product development and new promotional campaigns drive growth in analgesics

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenience and OTC availability to drive sales and shape advertising in the coming years

New regulations to target overconsumption in Hungary as prices remain constant despite reduced dosages

Advertising will be important factor in category as premiumisation and brand loyalty kicks in

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

Sales in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies boosted by COVID-19

Rhinospray benefits from catchy slogan as Mucopront gets new image following takeover

Category continues to develop as new products enter the mix aimed at children and made with natural products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Allergies are becoming increasingly prevalent in Hungary as national campaign seeks to illuminate ragweed

Nasal spray addiction could lead to change in the category as consumers increasingly seek more natural alternatives

Loyalty is key factor in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

Changing lifestyles in COVID-19 pandemic cause digestive discomfort for Hungarian consumers

Sanofi’s No-Spa targets female consumers by offering products to relieve period pains

Dulcolax by Sanofi crowns itself “expert of constipation” as companies compete through advertising

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Mounting food sensitivities drives short-term growth in digestive remedies but could be bad news in the long run

Digestive epidemics at a low level, which means no surge in demand is predicted in the near future

Busy and stressful lifestyles driving demand for digestive remedies

Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 25 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

Topical germicidals/antiseptics drive growth in category due to temporary surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Marketing strategies target COVID-19 and rebranding to strengthen product visibility in 2020

Bayer retains lead on the back of success of brand-leader Canesten and growing presence of Bepanthen Baby in nappy (diaper) rash treatments

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing prevalence of skin conditions to drive growth in the category going forward

Demographic changes to drive development in the category and demand for haemorrhoid treatments

Bold advertising campaigns have led to greater awareness of skin conditions and greater willingness to seek treatment

Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 31 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 changes smoking habits in Hungary as health fears drive some to quit whilst stress makes other smoke more

Brand leader NiQuitin increases lead in category thanks to human interest angle in media campaign

Nicorette draws in consumers with information campaign and widgets

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Government’s long-term goal to make Hungary smoke-free is good news for NRT smoking cessation aids

WHO “World No Tobacco Day” and EU legislation supports drive to end smoking in Hungary

Competition from herbal products could hinder category in the coming years

Table 37 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 38 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 39 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 41 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

More time at home soothes consumers whilst return to hectic lifestyles and turmoil of COVID-19 keeps Hungarians awake at night

Competition from herbal products continues to drive product development in sleep aids

Despite strong lead by Valeriana TEVA, Relaxina remains significant player

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sleep aids set to grow as depression keeps Hungarian consumers awake at night

Hectic lives and stress will continue to be key factors in category growth in the coming years

Manufacturers focus on innovation and herbal ingredients as experts warn of the dangers of addiction to sleep aids

Table 43 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 44 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

