Global Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The categories expected to see the biggest surge in demand in 2020 because of COVID-19 include products aimed at supporting consumers’ immune systems, such as vitamins, dietary supplements, and herbal/traditional products. These categories experienced significant stockpiling as consumers panic bought products to ensure the health of their immune systems. Paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements is also expected to see significant growth in 2020 as parents fear for their children’s health. In…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Consumer Health in Hungary
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to surge in demand for analgesics in 2020 as consumers stockpile essential products
Regulation adaptations and switches drive changes to Sanofi strategy
Product development and new promotional campaigns drive growth in analgesics
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Convenience and OTC availability to drive sales and shape advertising in the coming years
New regulations to target overconsumption in Hungary as prices remain constant despite reduced dosages
Advertising will be important factor in category as premiumisation and brand loyalty kicks in
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies boosted by COVID-19
Rhinospray benefits from catchy slogan as Mucopront gets new image following takeover
Category continues to develop as new products enter the mix aimed at children and made with natural products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Allergies are becoming increasingly prevalent in Hungary as national campaign seeks to illuminate ragweed
Nasal spray addiction could lead to change in the category as consumers increasingly seek more natural alternatives
Loyalty is key factor in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Changing lifestyles in COVID-19 pandemic cause digestive discomfort for Hungarian consumers
Sanofi’s No-Spa targets female consumers by offering products to relieve period pains
Dulcolax by Sanofi crowns itself “expert of constipation” as companies compete through advertising
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Mounting food sensitivities drives short-term growth in digestive remedies but could be bad news in the long run
Digestive epidemics at a low level, which means no surge in demand is predicted in the near future
Busy and stressful lifestyles driving demand for digestive remedies
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Topical germicidals/antiseptics drive growth in category due to temporary surge during COVID-19 pandemic
Marketing strategies target COVID-19 and rebranding to strengthen product visibility in 2020
Bayer retains lead on the back of success of brand-leader Canesten and growing presence of Bepanthen Baby in nappy (diaper) rash treatments
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increasing prevalence of skin conditions to drive growth in the category going forward
Demographic changes to drive development in the category and demand for haemorrhoid treatments
Bold advertising campaigns have led to greater awareness of skin conditions and greater willingness to seek treatment
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 changes smoking habits in Hungary as health fears drive some to quit whilst stress makes other smoke more
Brand leader NiQuitin increases lead in category thanks to human interest angle in media campaign
Nicorette draws in consumers with information campaign and widgets
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Government’s long-term goal to make Hungary smoke-free is good news for NRT smoking cessation aids
WHO “World No Tobacco Day” and EU legislation supports drive to end smoking in Hungary
Competition from herbal products could hinder category in the coming years
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More time at home soothes consumers whilst return to hectic lifestyles and turmoil of COVID-19 keeps Hungarians awake at night
Competition from herbal products continues to drive product development in sleep aids
Despite strong lead by Valeriana TEVA, Relaxina remains significant player
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sleep aids set to grow as depression keeps Hungarian consumers awake at night
Hectic lives and stress will continue to be key factors in category growth in the coming years
Manufacturers focus on innovation and herbal ingredients as experts warn of the dangers of addiction to sleep aids
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
….continued
