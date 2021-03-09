Global Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has provided a shock to both the Spanish economy and society and significantly impacted consumer health sales. While Spain has not suffered from obvious shortages of medicines, the stockpiling of certain products, especially analgesics and cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies, has been observed. Perceived to offer immunity/resistance to the symptoms of COVID-19, analgesics and cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies have emerged as strong winne…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Consumer Health in Spain

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Perceived immunity/protection from Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms boosts sales of analgesics

Acceleration of healthier lifestyles trend as lockdown eases boosts topical analgesics/anaesthetic

Limited movement in company/brand shares or rankings as consumers seek familiarity at a time of crisis

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lingering COVID-19 pandemic and fitness and demographic trends set to influence category performance in the forecast period

De-listing medicines like 1g paracetamol and 650g ibuprofen may stimulate OTC sales

Competition from cheaper reimbursed generics set to limit OTC sales growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) boosts sales as products seen as offering possible immunity/protection from the virus

Milder, drier climate offers opportunities for allergy products, but new Rx treatments likely to dampen growth potential

Johnson rides the popularity of Frenadol to consolidate leading position, although novelties are placed on the backburner during COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Flu seasons expected to shape performance, but lingering COVID-19 crisis and climate change set to play strong role in short to medium term

Stronger controls on dosages without prescriptions may see shift from OTC to Rx products

Increasingly informed and health-conscious consumers likely to push launches of more natural products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown’s limits on exercise and effect on dietary habits benefit some digestive remedies, although travel restrictions hinder diarrhoeal and motion sickness remedies

Proton pump indicators benefits from positioning as substitute for ranitidine medicines following health scare in H2 blockers

Almirall leads through trusted product range and strong marketing, although small producer laboratories remain highly important

….continued

