Global Consumer Health Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is not having the same drastic impact on consumer health as seen with other industries in 2020. The industry has been allowed to continue its operations because it produces and sells necessity products, some of which have increased in demand in response to the outbreak of the virus. Likewise, the key retail distributors responsible for sales in Guatemala have been permitted to remain open throughout lockdown and the ongoing restrictions. Despite having authorisation from th…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Consumer Health in Guatemala

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……Continuned

 

