Global Consumer Health Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 is expected to have a varied effect on the different categories of consumer health in 2020. Categories such as analgesics, cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies, vitamins and dietary supplements are expected to perform well in 2020 as the products in these categories are popular remedies for the main symptoms of COVID-19 or are positioned as preventative products that aim to strengthen users’ immune systems.

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches

