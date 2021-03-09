Global Consumer Lending in Singapore Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

All news

Global Consumer Lending in Singapore Market Research Report 2020

COVID-19 and the ensuing recession have had a detrimental impact on consumer lending in Singapore, with declines in both gross lending and outstanding balance values in 2020. The impact across loan categories has been varied.

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Singapore report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Auto lending dips sharply in 2020 as COVID-19 measures reduce need to commute

Education lending to remain resilient as COVID-19 disrupts overseas study plans

Loan application process for major Singapore banks simplified with MyInfo

What next for consumer lending?

