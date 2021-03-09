Global Consumer Lending in the Philippines Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The presence of the COVID-19 virus in the Philippines has had a strong influence on the country’s consumer lending industry. The negative economic impact of the pandemic and the economic uncertainty that has emerged in its wake have led to significant pressure coming on the household finances of much of the country’s population. The inevitable result is that many are now very reluctant to sign new consumer lending agreements at a time when serious doubts remain about their ability of consumers t…

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Consumer Lending in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

November 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Government and Central Bank take action to prevent delinquent debt

Auto lending and education lending hit the buffers as demand dries up

Rising unemployment and erosion of job security hit mortgages/housing

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

….….continued

