Global Consumer Lending Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

In 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak led to a sudden slowdown in consumer lending in Denmark. This was due to the immediate economic impact of the pandemic, which significantly reduced inclination among consumers to take on debt. Income losses and a high level of uncertainty over economic prospects as a result of the pandemic swiftly reduced demand for consumer lending.

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Denmark report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Consumer Lending in Denmark
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
Plunging consumer confidence impacts demand for new loans
Shift towards online consumer lending further fuelled by crisis
Demand for mortgages remains strong despite crisis
What next for consumer lending?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Uncertainty over COVID-19 limits loan demand and increases defaults
Rising economic uncertainty reduces appetite for large ticket items
Leading lenders experiencing growing pressure from smaller players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Government programmes to support recovery of consumer lending
Pandemic further drives expansion of digital lending
Leading players face growing competition from peer-to-peer lending
CATEGORY DATA
Table 13 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020AC

….CONTINUED

