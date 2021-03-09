Global Consumer Lending Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

The COVID-19 epidemic reached the Hungarian consumer lending market at the peak of a highly upbeat period marked by low interest rates, high levels of consumer sentiment and widespread optimism among the population about their ability to meet their debt commitments. Furthermore, various government initiatives had also created a favourable environment for growth in demand for consumer lending, particularly among families with children and those interested in buying a new house or apartment. The m…
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in Hungary report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
Subsidised loans for families with children compete with consumer credit
Falling demand for consumer credit expected to be reversed quickly
State intervention crucial to the performance of consumer lending
What next for consumer lending?
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The government turns to financial aid to further its political agenda
COVID-19 financial rescue packages influence consumer lending
Card lending hit by the withdrawal of personal credit cards by several issuers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A strong performance expected for consumer credit gross lending
A return to certainty and instability set to spur growth in consumer credit
Insurance expected to become a more important aspect of consumer lending
