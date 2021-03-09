Global Consumer Lending Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer lending, especially gross lending, was hit hard during the government’s state of emergency in April-May 2020. According to Japan Financial Services Association, gross lending of unsecured loans was down by 11% year-on-year in April 2020 and by a further 37% in May 2020. Expenditure on bigger or more expensive items, such jewellery, furniture, appliances and cars, was negatively affected by the pandemic and the economic impact of the measures taken to contai…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593940-consumer-lending-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Japan report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nfc-systems-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chromatography-syringes-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-histology-equipment-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-disabled-and-elderly-assistive-technologies-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Consumer Lending in Japan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Government policies to help businesses and consumers financially survive the pandemic

AI credit scoring opens up opportunities for non-traditional players

Mortgages/housing struggles during the pandemic

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 pandemic sees gross lending decline in 2020

Auto lending hit by closures and uncertain economic climate

AI score expected to continue expanding

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to affect consumer spending

Demand for education lending holds up well in spite of the pandemic

Players can help to shape the recovery in consumer credit

CATEGORY DATA

Table 13 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105