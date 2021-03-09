Global Consumer Lending Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic had an immediate negative impact on consumer lending in Thailand during 2020. While consumer lending outstanding balance is expected to have registered a moderate decline over the course of the year after several years of solid growth, gross consumer lending plummeted in value over the course of the year. In fact, all categories of consumer lending are expected to record negative growth in both gross lending and outstanding balance terms during 2020 as the economic turmoil…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Thailand report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Consumer Lending in Thailand

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Mortgages/housing lending under pressure as consumers retrench

Thailand’s reliance on its travel and tourism industry leaves it vulnerable

Reduced borrowing on big-ticket items prompts interest rate reductions

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slow growth in gross lending and outstanding balance due to COVID-19

Auto lending takes a hit as COVID-19 discourages purchases of cars

Interest rates are lowered in an effort to encourage spending on credit

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Home lending to bear the brunt of COVID-19 fall in demand in 2021

Repayments of lower-value loans expected to increase

Higher value loans for big-ticket items likely to take longer to recover

CATEGORY DATA

Table 13 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

