Global Consumer Lending Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on Vietnam’s economy during 2020 as the official response to the pandemic led to a major interruption of commercial activity in various key sectors of the national economy. Nevertheless, the direct impact of the pandemic on the consumer lending industry was not particularly pronounced. Although the strong double-digit growth that was being recorded in gross lending terms during the review period softened during 2020, outstanding balance increased sligh…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593943-consumer-lending-in-vietnam
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Vietnam report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-adsorption-wheel-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-subscriber-data-management-sdm-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-notes-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-insemination-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020–2026-2021-03-04
Table of Contents
Consumer Lending in Vietnam
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
Mortgages/housing lending comes under pressure due to housing slump
Pressure on consumers credit despite effective COVID-19 management
The development of fintech to spur growth in consumer lending
What next for consumer lending?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Emerging economic uncertainty puts the brakes on consumer credit
Smaller loans become popular in other personal lending
Interest rate regulations eased to reflect unfavourable borrowing environment
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Repayment holidays and reduced interest rates to inflate outstanding balance
Increasing business and consumer confidence set to support strong recovery
Fintech development and emergence of m-commerce to spur growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 13 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Consumer Credit: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
….CONTINUED
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/