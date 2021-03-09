Global Consumer Lending Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

After steady growth throughout the review period, consumer lending in Canada is expected to record its first decline since 2011 in 2020 as a direct result of the financial and economic impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. Consumer credit will drive the decline, with auto lending likely to witness a steep, double-digit fall over the course of the year. Auto sales took a significant hit early in year, with some estimates showing a decline in sales of around 50% in March alone. Many non-…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Canada report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Consumer Lending in Canada
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
Mortgages/housing lending holds out as purchasers take advantage of low rates
Fintech helps support businesses and consumers during the epidemic
Banks tighten lending criteria for real estate investors
What next for consumer lending?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumer confidence declines during the COVID-19 epidemic
The government and banks offer support to Canadians during the pandemic
Education lending more resilient
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Pent-up demand to drive a rapid return to growth in gross lending
Steady growth for the outstanding balance
Non-performing card lending may be more of an issue going forward
CATEGORY DATA
Table 13 Consumer Credit: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
….CONTINUED
