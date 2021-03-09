All news

Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Hong Kong, ChinaMarket Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Hong Kong, ChinaMarket Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The key factor behind the decline in sales in 2020 is the loss of the mainland Chinese tourist dollar. With borders closed or restricted for much of the period, overall sales of cough, cold and allergy medications were hit hard.

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594287-cough-cold-and-allergy-hay-fever-remedies-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-maltodextrin-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blenders-juicers-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-respiratory-filters-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sputter-coaters-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 triggers steep decline due to loss of cross border trade

Herbal and traditional formulae on the rise

GSK and Fortuna retain lead, but both lose share to Nin Jiom

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales expected to rebound quickly post pandemic

Living conditions in Hong Kong boost long term demand for cough and cold remedies

New pack types in combination products drive overall category growth

CATEGORY DATA

 

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Protein Supplements Market 2026 Competitive Study | Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Amway, Vitaco, ABH Pharma

vijaya

Global Protein Supplements Market Research Report 2020-2026 published by Pixion Market Ressearch comprises correct insights on the current market scenario and prospects of the market. The report is one of the most exhaustive and significant increases to our statistical surveying contemplate. The report neatly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, upcoming technologies, and […]
All news

Marine Outboard Engines Market 2021 Business Insights,Top Companies,Growth, Market Size Global Market Share, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast upto 2030

atul

The Marine Outboard Engines market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Marine Outboard Engines Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Marine Outboard […]
All news

Temperature Logger Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2030

atul

With having published myriads of reports, Temperature Logger Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer […]