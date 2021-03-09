All news

Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Spain Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Spain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

As in analgesics, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in 2020 has supported sales of cough/cold remedies in Spain.

Even if an effective vaccine or treatment to fight COVID-19 is developed, the category’s performance will continue to be supported by perceived immunity/protection from COVID-19 symptoms in the short to medium term, at least. This led to significant stockpiling in the first weeks of the pandemic. As it will take time to develop and distribute any COVID-19 vaccine, cough/cold remedie…

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

