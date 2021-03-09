Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies benefit from COVID-19, with value sales expected to increase by an eighth. Some of this growth comes from a degree of stockpiling in early 2020, with value sales levelling off later in 2020. There is also significant illicit trade in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies, with the Bolivian Pharmaceutical Industry Chamber (CIFABOL) estimating it to be around 20%. However, with the closure of international borders and the forced shut down for sev…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593945-cough-cold-and-allergy-hay-fever-remedies-in-bolivia

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-architecture-curtain-wall-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-orthopedic-orthotics-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-computer-assisted-coding-cac-systems-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dissolved-oxygen-meter-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cough products associated with symptoms of COVID-19 perform well

Brand leader Mentisan benefits from COVID-19

Effects of climate change continue to boost demand among consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

If economy is badly hit due to COVID-19, then there could be a degree of trading down

Intense competition leaves limited scope for price rises

Changes in the environment, attitudes and knowledge set to contribute to growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105