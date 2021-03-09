Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Prior to the emergence of COVID-19 in late February 2020, Greece had already experienced a flu epidemic which had driven early demand for a number of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies including cough remedies, decongestants, and pharyngeal preparations. The emergence of the pandemic resulted in some stockpiling of these products in early March prior to restrictive lockdown measures that were introduced as consumers were concerned about product shortages and wanted to ensure adequate l…

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Greece

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dual impact of flu and pandemic results in early stockpiling of some cough and cold remedies but demand unlikely to be sustained throughout the year

Herbal/traditional products regains lost share, as some consumers take an alternative approach to their healthcare needs

Value share gain for major players following price rises, while herbal/traditional brands record impressive growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Overall slower growth for category as government prepares for coming flu season and price-sensitive consumers continue to look to Rx alternatives

Herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies set to outperform many standard products due to changing attitudes amongst younger, affluent Greeks

Strongest performance predicted for antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) following dip in 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

….continued

