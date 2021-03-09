All news

The category is expected to demonstrate strong retail current value growth in 2020 as coughing is known to be an initial symptom of COVID-19. As such, cough remedies is expected to maintain good retail current value growth in 2020, contributing to the strength of the category as a whole, and to show an increase in retail volume growth. Medicated confectionery, however, is expected to see the fastest retail current value and retail volume growth in 2020, whilst oral decongestants are expected to…

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Georgia
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 symptoms similar to seasonal colds drive value sales of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies
Local companies benefit from low prices and distribution
GSK continues to lead thanks to wide portfolio despite sale of Coldrex to STADA
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Products aimed at children expected to drive growth in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies
Inhalant decongestants continue to perform well as consumers learn about product ranges
Changing economic and urban landscapes in Georgia will lead to further changes in the category
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

