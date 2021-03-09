Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies Market Research Report 2021

Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies is expected to exhibit particularly strong growth in 2020. This strong growth is due to the fact that many of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of seasonal colds. Furthermore, this is a well-developed category in Kazakhstan due to the continuous high demand for products in this category during cold period. Consumers who regularly purchase products to treat the symptoms relating to nasopharyngeal discomfort, such as those in cou…

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies looks promising as sales are boosted by COVID-19 pandemic

Brand awareness behind success of Theraflu and Antigrippin as Tailoflen sees a spike in growth

Munatoril and Gedelix benefit from promotional presence in e-commerce and store-based retailing as consumers increasingly turn to online sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Trend for self-medication to boost the category as seasonal colds remain common in Kazakhstan

The likelihood of Rx to OTC switches raises the prospect of strong forecast period growth

Category will remain under pressure from preventative medicines

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

