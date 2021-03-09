All news

Global Credit Cards in the Czech Republic Market Research Report 2020-2026

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was already considerable pressure coming on credit cards in the Czech Republic. Specifically, the country’s leading credit card issuers were re-evaluating their policies of issuing huge numbers of credit cards in an effort to widen their consumer bases. Instead, a period of retrenchment was already in place, with issuers actively reducing their credit card account portfolios, keeping only profitable accounts and closing accounts that were not be…

Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-

paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 brings pre-existing negative trends to the fore in credit cards
Czech banks increasingly see credit cards as out-of-step with their core businesses
Home Credit Finance remains the most prolific issuer of credit cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Shift towards e-commerce set to support the performance of credit cards
Commercial credit cards expected to bear the brunt of business cashflow pressures
The future looks bleak for airline co-branded credit cards and air mile programmes
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

