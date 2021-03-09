Global Credit Cards Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Financial cards, including credit cards, were benefitting from the government’s popular cashless payments campaign that was carried out during 2019-2020. Consumers were able to earn rebates on purchases when spending using non-cash payment methods, boosting transactions made with financial cards and QR code apps in what has traditionally been a cash-heavy payments market.
Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Japan report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Credit Cards in Japan
Euromonitor International
November 2020
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Government’s aim of a cashless society drives credit card use
Credit cards also being driven by consumers seeing cash as unhygienic during the pandemic
Consumers reluctant to buy big-ticket items or to rack up any more debt in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Loyalty programmes support the popularity of credit cards
E-commerce and mobile payments expanding the usage occasions for credit cards
Government actively encouraging the use of non-cash payments
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 10 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 11 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 15 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 18 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 19 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 20 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 21 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 22 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 23 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 24 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 25 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 27 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Declining transactions value for credit cards in 2020, with only debit cards seeing positive growth
Government cashless payments scheme helps drive point-of-sale adoption of non-cash payment technology
Loyalty programmes and reward schemes remain popular among Japanese consumers
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 37 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 38 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 39 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 40 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 41 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 42 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 43 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 44 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 45 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 46 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 47 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 48 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 49 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 50 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 51 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 52 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 53 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 54 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 55 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 56 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025
Table 57 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 58 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
….CONTINUED
